JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 38,683 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of PVH worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

PVH stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

