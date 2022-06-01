JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 92,187 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of Banner worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

