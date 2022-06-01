JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.84% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter.

DBJP opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

