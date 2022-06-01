JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Atotech worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at about $16,147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,609 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 521.5% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 1,725.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

ATC stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

