JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSM stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

