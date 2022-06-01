JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 730.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Bottomline Technologies worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

