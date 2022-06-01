JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 730.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Bottomline Technologies worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.
Bottomline Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.