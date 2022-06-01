JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of American Assets Trust worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,890 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.