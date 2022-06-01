JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Amkor Technology worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.