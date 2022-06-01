JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Qualys worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 184,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Qualys by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Qualys by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

QLYS opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,031,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,283. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

