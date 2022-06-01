JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.09 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.55% of Zumiez worth $17,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zumiez by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 257,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Zumiez by 22.2% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,899 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.