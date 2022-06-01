JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 129,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 747,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

