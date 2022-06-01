JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $405.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $374.03 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

