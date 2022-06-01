JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.16% of BioLife Solutions worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

BLFS stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.87 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 2.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $339,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,699 shares of company stock worth $2,810,601 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

