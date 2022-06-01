JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.27 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $26,444,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 145,487 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

