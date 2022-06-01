JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.47 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

