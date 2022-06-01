JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.69 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Ingevity worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NGVT stock opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

