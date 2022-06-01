JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.94 Million Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.35% of Seer worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $554.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.19. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $529,787.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

