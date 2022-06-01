JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.66% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 780.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 245.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWM opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

