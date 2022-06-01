JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

