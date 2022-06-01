JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

