JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Watsco worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Watsco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Watsco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Watsco by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Watsco by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.29.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $255.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.57 and a 200 day moving average of $286.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.62 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

