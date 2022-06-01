JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Royal Gold worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $3,722,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

