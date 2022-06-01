JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Webster Financial worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

