JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 12,578 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.15% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 234,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $6,287,115.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,437,135 shares in the company, valued at $92,287,074.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,526.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $988.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.