JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 15,527 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Umpqua worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

