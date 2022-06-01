JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 25,692 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 953,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

