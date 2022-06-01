JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 321,380 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Patterson Companies worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

