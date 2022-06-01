JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,906 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.