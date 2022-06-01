JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,307,965 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 6,401.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.05% of TETRA Technologies worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 445,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,812,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 639,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $641.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.13 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

