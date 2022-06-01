JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 924,538 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 221.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 787,367 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,729,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 748,729 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,188,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

