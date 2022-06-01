JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of ACI Worldwide worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

