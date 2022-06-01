JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 578,704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.05% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after buying an additional 255,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 32.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 517,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.96. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -204.69%.

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

