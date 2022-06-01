JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $1,675,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $4,726,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.