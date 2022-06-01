JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,614 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.64% of Boise Cascade worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Boise Cascade by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 639,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

