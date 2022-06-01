JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,769 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,253,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,995,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,359,000.

ILCG stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71.

