JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 228,576 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.99% of Party City Holdco worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 6.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 54.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 544,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,615.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

