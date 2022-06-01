JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,402 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average of $197.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

