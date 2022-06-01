JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,970 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Coherent worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $270.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

