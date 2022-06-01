JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 73,171 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 10.39% of AVROBIO worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,809,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 327,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $2,006,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.73. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

