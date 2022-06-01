JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 806,287 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of SMART Global worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

