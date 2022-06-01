JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $16.65 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Grab at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.52.
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
