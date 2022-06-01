JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 258,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.72% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $77.19.

