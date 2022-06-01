KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.43.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

