Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 224,057 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

