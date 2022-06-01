Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 224,057 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KYMR stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
