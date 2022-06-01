Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Alicia J. Davis Sells 2,659 Shares

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LEA opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $122.67 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.