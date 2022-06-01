Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. Sells 7,274 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 27.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

