Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $198.71 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.63.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,292. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

