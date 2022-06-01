Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $355.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.33.

NYSE:LIN opened at $324.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.84. Linde has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

