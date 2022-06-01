Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter Sells 2,000 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $270.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.71.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.