LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

LNSPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LNSPF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

